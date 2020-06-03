Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
News

Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:37 PM

A car has crashed into the sea after veering off a cliff while driving along Victoria's Great Ocean Road this afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene in Lorne following reports a vehicle had gone over the edge of a cliff near Lorne.

Victoria Police Sergeant Megan Stefanec is it is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Investigators have been told a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean about 1.20pm today," she said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

breaking great ocean road vehicle accident victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church CEO slams ‘misinformation campaign’

        premium_icon Church CEO slams ‘misinformation campaign’

        News Church CEO hits back at ‘concerted misinformation campaign’ against development.

        Alleged car thief accused of assaulting officer faces court

        premium_icon Alleged car thief accused of assaulting officer faces court

        News Man in court after alleged attack on off-duty officer.

        Booze buses back in force as Covid restrictions ease

        premium_icon Booze buses back in force as Covid restrictions ease

        News As restriction ease, NSW Police will be bringing booze buses back.

        Two year delays for elective surgeries

        premium_icon Two year delays for elective surgeries

        News Patients on waiting lists for elective surgery are facing two year delays due to...