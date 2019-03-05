Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some drivers can be a little lax when it comes to servicing and maintenance.
Some drivers can be a little lax when it comes to servicing and maintenance. WAYNE JONES
Motoring

Car drivers constantly dicing with death

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
5th Mar 2019 4:20 AM

I've spent the better part of four decades in the automotive repair industry, so few things surprise me, but this one really boggled the mind.

A colleague had sent me a picture of a brake, so worn the pad had fallen out and punctured the car's tyre.

Horrifying as the image was, experience tells me the loud noises coming from those worn brakes would have been so obvious even turning the stereo up full blast wouldn't have muffled the sound.

Caught early - say when the noises started - it would've been a relatively simple repair and would have avoided that potentially deadly puncture.

Most car owners are good when it comes to looking after their pride and joy - they stick to the scheduled servicing and when repairs arise, they address them in a timely fashion.

Some can be a little lax when it comes to servicing and maintenance, but then there's a small group who choose to ignore when something is wrong with their car.

If you suspect something is wrong with your car, don't stick your head in the sand.

Get it checked, because it won't fix itself.

To do otherwise is dicing with death, and no amount of stereo music will save you if your brake pad shears through your wheel.

car advice maintenance motoring motoring advice racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police net $5.5-million in cannabis bust

    premium_icon Police net $5.5-million in cannabis bust

    News Officers have uncovered almost 3,000 cannabis plants across the command

    • 5th Mar 2019 6:30 AM
    Top five fastest growing occupations for our region

    premium_icon Top five fastest growing occupations for our region

    News Are you taking the right road on your career path?

    Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    premium_icon Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    News Mayor welcomes improvements on behalf of Woolgoolga locals

    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate