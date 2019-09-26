Car in a ditch, young driver to be assessed for injuries

A YOUNG woman is being assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle crash at Karangi this morning.

A triple-0 call was made by a resident living on Coramba Rd, about 10km west of Coffs Harbour, around 9.25am.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said crews have responded to reports of a car in a ditch.

Paramedics remain on scene.

The crash happened in wet conditions south of the Karangi township.

It followed an earlier four car crash on the Pacific Highway near the Arthur St intersection that saw one southbound lane blocked.