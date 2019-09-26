Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW ambulance generic
NSW ambulance generic Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Car in a ditch, young driver to be assessed for injuries

Matt Deans
by
26th Sep 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman is being assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle crash at Karangi this morning. 

A triple-0 call was made by a resident living on Coramba Rd, about 10km west of Coffs Harbour, around 9.25am. 

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said crews have responded to reports of a car in a ditch. 

Paramedics remain on scene.

The crash happened in wet conditions south of the Karangi township.

It followed an earlier four car crash on the Pacific Highway near the Arthur St intersection that saw one southbound lane blocked.

Ambulance paramedics have responded to a single vehicle crash near Karangi this morning.
Ambulance paramedics have responded to a single vehicle crash near Karangi this morning. Jasmine Minhas
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    premium_icon Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    Opinion It’s time for our government to man up and tell children there isn’t a climate emergency. This hysteria is unfair and seriously damaging, writes Andrew Bolt.

    NSW clears way for legal and late term abortions

    NSW clears way for legal and late term abortions

    News A bill to decriminalise abortion was debated for nearly 40 hours

    Planning starts on Waterfall Way upgrade

    premium_icon Planning starts on Waterfall Way upgrade

    News Plans form part of a $50-million upgrade to the black spot road.

    Beware last minute bypass design changes

    premium_icon Beware last minute bypass design changes

    News It’s real and it’s happening in Sydney right now.