Menu
Login
News

Car destroyed after it was left on roadside engulfed in fire

Keagan Elder
by

FIREFIGHTERS were quick to the scene of a car fire late last night.

Shortly before midnight a silver Ford Falcon engulfed in flames was found parked on the side of Hulberts Rd, Sawtell, near the railway crossing.

Witness Michael Burlace, who phoned NSW Fire and Rescue and police at 11.43pm, said the fire was contained to the car.

He was concerned the fuel tank could have exploded but said firefighters from Sawtell controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes.

CAR FIRE: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to a burning Ford Falcon left on the side of Hulberts Rd, Sawtell on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
CAR FIRE: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to a burning Ford Falcon left on the side of Hulberts Rd, Sawtell on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Michael Burlace

Mr Burlace said there was no big explosion but instead a series of "pops and bangs".

He said the occupants of the car were nowhere to be seen.

Topics:  car fire nsw fire and rescue nsw police sawtell

Coffs Coast Advocate
Protesters launch crowdfunding campaign to pay off fines

Protesters launch crowdfunding campaign to pay off fines

"We simply cannot keep digging up and burning coal. We're all in this together and so we're asking for support to cover legal costs.

Burglar wakes Summit couple

COUPLE woken in early hours when they saw a man leave their bedroom.

Rubbish truck's load catches alight

A J.R. Richards and Sons rubbish truck container caught alight on the Pacific Highway.

Fire in skip bin causes traffic hold ups

Coffs sisters battle it out on My Kitchen Rules

Sisters Georgie, 25, and Alicia, 30 from Coffs Harbour will compete in tonight's episode of My Kitchen Rules

Local sisters bring 'modern take' on Asian cuisine to national TV.

Local Partners