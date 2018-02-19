Car destroyed after it was left on roadside engulfed in fire

FIREFIGHTERS were quick to the scene of a car fire late last night.

Shortly before midnight a silver Ford Falcon engulfed in flames was found parked on the side of Hulberts Rd, Sawtell, near the railway crossing.

Witness Michael Burlace, who phoned NSW Fire and Rescue and police at 11.43pm, said the fire was contained to the car.

He was concerned the fuel tank could have exploded but said firefighters from Sawtell controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes.

CAR FIRE: Firefighters from Sawtell were called to a burning Ford Falcon left on the side of Hulberts Rd, Sawtell on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Michael Burlace

Mr Burlace said there was no big explosion but instead a series of "pops and bangs".

He said the occupants of the car were nowhere to be seen.