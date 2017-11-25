Car crashes in front yard, alleged driver fails breath test

A car crashed through the front yard of a Coffs Harbour home on Friday night with the driver failing a roadside breath test.

The Holden Statesman left the roadway while travelling west on Shephards Lane on Friday night.

The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and a tree, stopping just metres from a home.

Police said officers were called to the scene and were unable to locate the driver.

A man, who police believe was at the wheel of the car at the time, was found a short time later and the vehicle was towed from the scene around 11.30pm.

Police said the man failed a roadside breath test and was taken to the Coffs Harbour Police Station for breath analysis.