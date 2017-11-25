Menu
Login
News

Car crashes in front yard, alleged driver fails breath test

A car crashed through the front yard of a Coffs Harbour home on Friday night with the driver failing a roadside breath test.
A car crashed through the front yard of a Coffs Harbour home on Friday night with the driver failing a roadside breath test.

A CAR crashed through the front yard of a Coffs Harbour home with the alleged driver later failing a roadside breath test. 

The Holden Statesman left the roadway while travelling west on Shephards Lane on Friday night.

The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and a tree, stopping just metres from a home. 

Police said officers were called to the scene and were unable to locate the driver. 

A man, who police believe was at the wheel of the car at the time, was found a short time later and the vehicle was towed from the scene around 11.30pm. 

Police said the man failed a roadside breath test and was taken to the Coffs Harbour Police Station for breath analysis.  

Topics:  alcohol impaired driver coffs coast coffs harbour crash traffic and highway patrol

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bobby the Bullmastiff x

Bobby the Bullmastiff x

Bobby is a large 18-month-old tan and black bullmastiff-cross who is full of energy and ready for a forever home.

Freebies on open day

Get ready to go bananas for burritos

Turtle saved as fear for marine life rises

IN RECOVERY: The emaciated turtle found stranded on Woolgoolga Beach is expected to need up to four months of rehabilitation.

Emaciated turtle just one on a long list.

What's on this week

Catch Honey and Knives at their album launch this weekend.

Learn to grown an organic garden or enjoy live music this week.

Local Partners