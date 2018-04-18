Menu
Firefighters look over a scene where a car crashed through graves at the cemetery on Villiers Street in Grafton at around 11.30am.
Car crash damages graves in cemetery

Adam Hourigan
by
17th Apr 2018 5:54 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2018 5:33 AM

Firefighters were called to a scene where a car crashed through graves at the cemetary on Villiers Street in Grafton at around 11.30am.

According to a spokesperson from Grafton Fire Rescue NSW, the driver was leaving the waste recycling station when he said his accelerator stuck and caused him to crash through the gravestones.

The man suffered minor cuts and scratches injuries, while the car will most likely be a writeoff, with tow-truck drivers having a difficult time removing the car without causing more damage to headstones.

Around five or six gravesites were damaged by the crash.

