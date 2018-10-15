Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Car collides with tree south of Grafton

Matthew Elkerton
by
15th Oct 2018 11:36 AM

A VEHICLE has collided with a tree at Coutts Crossing this morning with multiple police responding to reports a person was trapped in the vehicle.

But all occupants were retrieved from the vehicle with multiple units called off from the scene.

NSW Police confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the single-car collision.

"There were reports of a person trapped in the vehicle, but all occupants are now safely out of the car and paramedics are on the scene," Inspector Jo Reid said.

Ambulance NSW paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.10am and are understood to be transporting a patient to a nearby medical facility.

Members of NSW State Emergency Service also responded to the incident and helped with the retrieval efforts.

More information to come. 

armidale road breaking news collision coutts crossing crash emergency nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News Police are appealing for information after an ATM was stolen.

    • 15th Oct 2018 12:44 PM
    Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    News Members will have the choice of three candidates.

    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    News The move will reduce costs by as much as 20 per cent.

    Wet weather week

    Wet weather week

    News High chance of rain over the next few days.

    Local Partners