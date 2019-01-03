Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Driver who collided with train escapes serious injury

Tara Miko
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:25 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM

UPDATE: The driver of a car that collided with a train at Southbrook has escaped serious injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the driver of the car was assessed at the scene of the collision but declined transport to hospital.

The train driver was also not injured in the incident reported about 11.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the collision on Oshea Avenue and Southbrook Felton Rd.

The train, loaded with gravel, was reported to be off the roadway.

EARLIER: A car and train have collided on a level crossing southwest of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are en route to the incident on Umbiram Rd at Southbrook where initial reports suggest a train and car collided about 11.20am.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services southbrook toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    premium_icon Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    News Fisheries officers seized a staggering amount of crabs, traps and nets due to illegal fishing offences last year.

    Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    premium_icon Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    News Six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    premium_icon Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    News Toilets had history of sexual assaults, anti-social behaviour.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

    Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

    News The rock sprayed glass around the cabin

    • 3rd Jan 2019 1:38 PM

    Local Partners