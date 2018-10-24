Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have been called to an incident on the Pacific Highway.
Paramedics have been called to an incident on the Pacific Highway. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Breaking

Car and caravan crash causes highway delays

Liana Turner
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:50 PM

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three crews had been called to the incident at Tabbimobl, near Darkys Rd and Minyumai Rd.

"It appears to be a car and a caravan," he said.

He said it was believed no people were trapped.

He said one crew had arrived at the scene and others were en route.

He said the Pacific Highway was blocked in southbound lanes.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is being affected in both directions.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said they had received reports of a truck colliding with a car towing a caravan.

caravan car crash pacific highway tabbimobl
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New law to make adoption easier for couples

    premium_icon New law to make adoption easier for couples

    Parenting Adopting NSW children will be easier under a reform that will require foster kids to be adopted within a certain number of years of entering child protection.

    • 24th Oct 2018 4:01 AM
    Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    News Rescue Helicopter has been tasked off the coast of Coffs Harbour

    Dollars for dolphin project

    premium_icon Dollars for dolphin project

    News Preliminary investigations completed for sea pens.

    Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    premium_icon Bypass consultation extended but for how long ?

    News Consultation on the Coffs Harbour bypass has been extended.

    Local Partners