Ambulances and Fire and Rescue NSW trucks are on the scene.

TRAFFIC is currently backed up in the Hogbin Dr area following a vehicle accident this afternoon.

The accident, believed to be minor, has taken place near the entrance of the Casuarina Steiner School.

Traffic has built up but is slowly moving as of 4pm.