DOGGY DAYS: A happy border collie enjoys the outdoors at Gallows Headland. Rachel Vercoe
News

Capturing your pets

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Mar 2018 8:30 AM

OUR piece of coastline offers a number of beautiful locations to bring your pets and enjoy the outdoors.

From dog parks, beaches, marketplaces and more, there are plenty of opportunities to capture your pets enjoying the Coffs Coast.

We want to see your best photos of your four-legged or two-legged pals, whether it be cat, dog, horse, lizard, goose and everything in between, as they enjoy a slice of paradise on the Coffs Coast.

Keep an eye out on our Facebook page on Thursday at 5.30pm for a call-out for your best Coffs Coast pet photos.

