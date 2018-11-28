Capturing the money shot

Open winner Katherine's shot called You Raise Me Up.

IT'S all about capturing a healthy image and Coffs Harbour three photographers from the Coffs Coast did it perfectly.

The winners of the Your Health Link National Photographic Competition have been announced, selected from more than 800 entries recevied from across the nation.

Run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District, there was over $45,000 in prizes in a range of categories up for grabs.

Katherine McInroy took out the coveted Open Category for her image You Raise Me Up, of two people enjoying fitness on the beach.

She wasn't the only local to take home a prize, Andrew Archibald won the Primary School award for his photograph Love and Caring and Ryan Gilchrist picked up the High School award for Eating the Rainbow category.

Eating the rainbow, High School winner. Ryan Gilchrist

The competition's focus is to increase health literacy and decrease childhood obesity through photography.

The topic was Healthy Life Healthy You and photographers asked to creating a visual image representing the subject.

Competition organiser and Your Health Link Program Manager Carolyn Guichard said the standard of the photos submitted was very high and the theme of Healthy Life, Healthy You was interpreted in unique and creative ways in the entries.

"When selecting the winning photos, our judges were looking for unique images that represent a healthy and active lifestyle," Ms Guichard said.

To see the full gallery, visit yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au