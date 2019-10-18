CAPTAIN'S CALL: McMahon to lead Harwood NCPL title defence

LEADER: Hayden McMahon with brother Ben McMahon who is preparing to lead Harwood Cricket Club into a new look NCCC Premier League season after Nathan Ensbey passed on the captaincy.

LEADER: Hayden McMahon with brother Ben McMahon who is preparing to lead Harwood Cricket Club into a new look NCCC Premier League season after Nathan Ensbey passed on the captaincy. Adam Hourigan

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: In the ever-changing landscape of the North Coast Premier League, defending premiers Harwood Cricket Club are the Clarence Valley's last remaining side and Ben McMahon is ready to lead them into battle.

McMahon has had as solid an off-season as any, touring the United Kingdom with the Emus representative squad and earning himself player-of-the-tour honours before being awarded captaincy of his boyhood club.

"Nathan (Ensbey) said to us a couple of months ago that he was too busy with everything else so we had a vote and I was picked to succeed him as captain,” McMahon said.

"It's quite an honour, we're obviously a pretty good side. We are defending premiers and we have some great players, with three in zone sides and half the team in the T20 (Coffs Coast) Blast side that made the final.”

Harwood finished as minor and major premiers last year after dispatching Sawtell Cricket Club in the grand final and McMahon is looking forward to taking on some new opposition as they aim to defend their crown.

"The competition is really growing, Woolgoolga will pose a new threat and the Coffs Harbour combined side will be strong. We'll be playing good teams week after week,” he said.

"We're hoping to go back to back but Sawtell will be tough after picking up some good players. We lost some guys but got some good young fellas coming through the ranks.

"Losing Luke Many, our top wicket taker last year, is big loss although the addition of Dylan Causley, one of the best in the region for a while now, will certainly bolster our side.”

GAME DAY: Harwood take on Valleys Cricket at Phillip Hughes Oval in Macksville tomorrow as they embark on a new campaign.