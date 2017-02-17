Captain Kirk now the coach

Sydney Swans assistant coach Brett Kirk will be running the coaches box when the Swans play against North Melbourne on Sunday.

When the Sydney Swans play their opening round match of the JLT Community Series against the Kangaroos at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Kirk will be in the coaching hot seat.

After being an assistant at Fremantle, the 40 year-old returned to the club he played for last year to to take control of the forward line.

Kirk said he's really looking forward to the opportunity of calling the shots on Sunday as well as taking on the usual pre-game and post-game commitments that senior coach John Longmire performs.

Although he admits he's he has nerves ahead of Sunday's match.

"It's probably the one thing, speaking to other senior coaches, that it (being an assistant) never prepared you actually sitting in that seat," Kirk said.

North Melbourne is also developing its assistant coaches through the JLT Community Series and Brad Scott has handed over the reins for Sunday's match to Leigh Tudor.

Kirk said that one day he may harbour a deep desire to be a senior coach himself but for now he's concentrating on doing the best job that he can in his current role.

"I love coaching people and love watching guys grow and I'm really passionate about it," he said.

"I'm learning my craft. I want to get as much knowledge and experience as I possibly can. I think working under Ross Lyon and now under John, they've both had long apprenticeships so I'm not in any hurry at all.

"I'll ust keep learning my craft, developing and if an opportunity comes along down the track we'll look at it."

Following Sunday's match, the Swans will stay in Coffs Harbour for a three day training camp.