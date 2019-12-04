Menu
Police used capsicum spray to arrest a man detected driving an unregistered quad bike on the old highway.
Capsicum spray used to arrest quad bike driver

Janine Watson
4th Dec 2019 6:45 AM
POLICE were forced to use capsicum spray to arrest a man detected riding a quad bike on the old highway on the weekend.

At about 2am on Saturday, a 26-year-old Urunga man was seen driving an unregistered quad bike without a helmet on Giinagay Way, Urunga.

After a short pursuit police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped the bike but the man fled. He was found a short time later hiding in bushland near a caravan park.

The man had to be subdued with capsicum spray before being arrested and charged with being an unlicensed rider and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was bailed to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 4, 2020.

Teen driver to appear in court

A 19-year-old Urunga man was stopped in a motor vehicle around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police conducted a breath test which proved positive.

The driver was arrested and taken to Bellingen Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis.

He was charged with Mid Range PCA and is to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local court on February 5.

