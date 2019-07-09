Menu
FROM ALL OVER: The 2019 Bonville Cup drew a big field to Bonville Golf Resort over the weekend.
Sport

Capacity field takes to fairways for 2019 Bonville Cup

9th Jul 2019 10:13 AM
GOLF: The annual Bonville Cup was staged at Bonville Golf Resort this week, with a bumper field participating in the prestigious 36-hole amateur event.

In all, 140 golfers from across NSW, Victoria and Queensland took part in the two-day competition.

Division one players entered a stroke play event and division two players a stableford competition.

After the first day's play Nyache Taccori from Ocean Shores was leading division one after shooting a 1-under par round of 71.

Luke Mason from Oatlands and Bonville local Gio Zugajev followed closely with opening rounds of 74.

Day two proved a challenge for Taccori who was unable to back up his first round and finished eight over, just enough to finish as Nett Runner Up.

Division one honours went to Ben Elliott from Queensland's Arundel Hills who shot 78 and 71 for a total 149 for the tournament.

One shot back, Byron Bay's Matthew Crandell shot back-to-back rounds of 75 to finish with a gross score 150 and a pair of Footjoy Contour Fit Golf Shoes.

Division two players (those playing off a handicap of more than 10) contesting the stableford event went point for point across 36 holes with only two points separating the winner.

Reynoldus Lamuri from Queensland's Pacific Golf Course carded 40 points both days to win with a total of 80 followed by Windaroo Lakes' Scott Brown who finished with a two-round total of 78.

The 2017 Bonville Cup Champion Gio Zugajev didn't have enough in the tank to finish on top this year but turned heads with a remarkable eagle on the par four, 6th. Zugajev hit a straight drive off the tee and from about 90m out, pitched his ball onto the green and into the hole.

