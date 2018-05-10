Crossing Earl - 'it ain't easy'

HE LIVES right on the edge of the CBD but can't walk into town.

Chris Peers is legally blind and lives on the eastern side of Brelsford Park in the heart of Coffs Harbour. All he wants to do is walk into town to go to the shops.

Chris, and others wishing to cross Earl Street, are taking risks as there is no pedestrian crossing at this busy intersection with Harbour Drive .

"I've contacted Andrew Fraser's office, Luke Hartsuyker's office and the council. Mayor Denise Knight spoke with me twice and was extremely nice but couldn't give me a direct answer about a timeline for getting a crossing here."

We went down, non rush hour, mid-morning today to witness his typical ordeal.

Chris Peers faces danger tring to cross Earl St in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

"We are aware of Mr Peers' call for a safe crossing and we have already investigated a number of possible options including a new marked pedestrian crossing at the site. Ideally we would like to resolve the issue as soon as possible but unfortunately in this particular case there are a number of limitations on our ability to act freely," a Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said.

"The main issue is that all new pedestrian crossings in NSW require the permission of the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS). We do not have the authority to put one in place without that approval. Our last submission was rejected because the traffic and pedestrian usage at the site did not meet the minimum volumes to gain approval.

"We continue to work on the issue and are currently retesting the traffic and pedestrian volumes with a view to taking the case back to the RMS as soon as is possible."