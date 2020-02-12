Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News A stretch of road that recently claimed two lives within just a week continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
        Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        premium_icon Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        Entertainment The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob.

        CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        premium_icon CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        News Cars wrecked, roads blocked, fences destroyed and livestock lost.

        WARNING: Rivers to reach major flood levels

        premium_icon WARNING: Rivers to reach major flood levels

        News The flood threat in the Orara Valey continues