Plans and artists' impressions for Asterion's medicinal cannabis farm, outside Wellcamp Airport.
Plans and artists' impressions for Asterion's medicinal cannabis farm, outside Wellcamp Airport.
Cannabis manufacturer given extension on deadline

Matthew Newton
by
17th Sep 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
THE company behind a $500 million, 71 hectare hi-tech medicinal marijuana farm at Wellcamp has been granted a two-month extension to its deadline for providing further information to Toowoomba Regional Council. 

In July, the council issued an information request to the company, seeking detail on a range of issues, from water use to staging, flood risk, waste management, traffic impacts, and more. 

Asterion, through town planners Precinct Urban Planning, requested a two-month extension to respond to the information request in late August. 

Principal planner for Development Services Natalie Plumbe wrote back, saying the council agreed to the extension.

Asterion now has until November 8 to respond to the request. 

Among the council's requests for Asterion was for the company to provide a water supply report, "outlining water demand for the development and how water will be supplied on site". 

The project is expected to create more than 1000 jobs and inject up to $1 billion into the Toowoomba and Australian economies.

The farm's product, estimated at 500 tonnes of dried cannabis a year, will be exported internationally via Wellcamp Airport.

