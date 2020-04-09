Menu
‘Cannabis is NOT coronavirus cure’: Doctor

Kirstin Payne
Kirstin Payne
9th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
A CONCERNED local doctor has spoken out to squash rumours that cannabis can prevent people from contracting coronavirus, after discovering some locals had taken matters into their own hands.

Dr Ben Jansen, the Director of Cannabis Doctors Australia, said he was concerned people were taking risks when it came to the potentially deadly pandemic.

The Varsity Lakes doctor believes the rumours were started by the black market or by misinformed community members. He stressed there was no scientific proof that cannabis was the answer.

"The myth we'd like to bust is that cannabis slows cytokine storm syndrome," he said.

"Research has suggested that death from the virus may be attributed to the body overacting the immune response, resulting in excessive inflammation known as a cytokine storm.

"There's no solid research to suggest cannabis can reduce or slow COVID-19.

Cannabis Doctors Australia Clinical Director Dr Ben Jansen, at his Varsity Lakes clinic, dispelled the rumour that cannabis is a cure for COVID-19. Picture: Glenn Hampson
"We're giving our patients the same medical advice that is being provided to the public; practise social distancing."

Dr Jansen said the majority of patients have a chronic illness and are in the high-risk category for contracting the deadly disease.

"It is important to remember the other diseases haven't gone away. People are vulnerable and in a lot of pain so it's vital that we look after our patients."

Originally published as 'Cannabis is NOT coronavirus cure': Gold Coast doctor

