Cannabis crop uncovered by police near Bowraville

Two men to face drug charges in court after police uncover sizeable cannabis hauls on Mid North Coast.

POLICE attached to the Mid North Coast Local Area Command have seized over 200 cannabis plants and 20kg of cannabis leaf in 48 hours after executing two search warrants.

On Thursday about 11am, detectives executed a search warrant at a property on Dyers Loop Rd, Argents Hills, west of Bowraville.

Police allegedly located 145 cannabis plants, just over 7kg of cannabis leaf and cash.

Two men were arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station where they were charged.

A 47-year-old man was charged with supply an indictable quantity of cannabis, cultivate an indictable quantity of cannabis, possess an indictable quantity of cannabis and deal with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

A 68-year-old man was charged with supply an indictable quantity of cannabis and cultivate an indictable quantity of cannabis.

Both men were granted conditional bail to appear at Macksville Local Court on 12 April 2017.

The second search warrant was executed on Friday about 10.50am at a property on Kings Head Road, Boorganna, north of Taree.

It will be alleged police located and seized 59 cannabis plants and over 13kg of cannabis leaf.

A man at the location was spoken to and charges are expected to be laid.

The combination of drugs seized have a potential estimated street value of half a million dollars.

Detective Inspector Guy Flaherty from Mid North Coast Area Command said police will continue to target illegal drug activity in the area.

"While the two search warrants were conducted independently of each other and are not related, the total quantity of cannabis seized has resulted in a significant amount of illicit drugs taken off our streets," Detective Inspector Flaherty said.

"The two incidents illustrate the proactive work undertaken by our local area command detectives," he said.