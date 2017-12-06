Menu
Cannabis crackdown brings another arrest

SEPERATE search warrants in Coffs Harbour and Ashby has netted more than $120,000 worth of cannabis.

At about 12.15pm on Tuesday detectives executed a search warrant at a townhouse in Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour.

The search of the premises saw police allegedly seize 1.1kg of cannabis.

Investigations into this matter are continuing.

Shortly after police executed a search warrant at a house in Clarence Street, Ashby.

Police allegedly seized 46 cannabis plants, ranging in height between one and two metres, which were growing within the property.

Police also located cannabis seeds and cannabis leaf.

The occupant of the Ashby home, a 44 year-old man, has been charged with cultivate prohibited plant and two counts of possess prohibited drugs.

He will appear at Maclean Local Court on February 13.

The search warrants continue the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command's focus of targeting community level drugs, as drugs like cannabis continue to drive crime.

Over the past fortnight the LAC has seized cannabis with an estimated value of almost $350,000.

Police warn strategy of detecting and disrupting drug crime and supply will continue.

