Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Balderstone at Medican in Nimbin on Saturday, October 20.
Michael Balderstone at Medican in Nimbin on Saturday, October 20. Liana Turner
Crime

Cannabis advocate to face drug-driving hearing

Liana Turner
by
21st Nov 2018 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIMBIN cannabis advocate on a drug-driving charge will face a hearing in the new year.

Michael Taylor Balderstone, president of the Nimbin Hemp Embassy, was not required to appear when his matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Balderstone has been charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.

The court heard Mr Balderstone would not argue against the "factual background" of the charge.

Solicitor Steve Bolt previously lodged a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he was unable to hear the matter and the parties agreed to adjourn the matter to Ballina Local Court for a hearing on January 29.

ballina local court drug-driving hemp embassy lismore local court michael balderstone nimbin northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners