Cane toads on the southern march

How to identify a cane toad. Office of Environment Heritage

STATE of Origin may still be a few weeks away, but already the cane toads are on the march to Sydney.

Toormina resident John Dugard shared this photo of what he thinks was a toad found in the garden of his villa at Marion Grove in Toormina today.

"Unfortunately, I didn't capture it as I wasn't sure what it was at the time,” John said.

"I have reported the sighting to the DPI.”

The southern most of lines for canetoads colonies are generally said to be around Yamba, however the odd cane toad regularly turns up on the Coffs Coast, with researchers saying most likely hitch rides on vehicles or in pot plants and belonging coming from Queensland.

Here's a picture of a Cane Toad spotted in the garden of my villa in Marion Grove village, Toormina. John Dugard

If you suspect there's a breeding colony of canetoads near you contact NSW DPI here.

As DPI is quick to point out often native frogs that look like cane toads are commonly mistaken for the invasive pests.

Frogs species that can resemble canetoads include: Eastern pobblebonk frog, Giant burrowing frog, Northern banjo frog, Peron's tree frog, Tusked frog, Great barred frog, Ornate burrowing frog and the Common eastern froglet.

Impact of the cane toad:

Cane toads were deliberately introduced from Hawaii to Australia in 1935 to control scarab beetles that were pests of sugar cane.

Since then, the range of cane toads has expanded through Australia's northern landscape and they are now moving westward at an estimated 40 to 60 km per year.

In February 2009, cane toads crossed the Western Australian border with the Northern Territory (over 2000 km from the site they were released 74 years before).

To the south, cane toads were introduced to Byron Bay in 1965 and then spread to Yamba and Port Macquarie in 2003.

Cane toads are considered a pest in Australia because they: