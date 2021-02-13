Cane toad found holidaying on Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast residents are being urged to ‘scan a toad’ after a concerning find at a popular coastal holiday spot recently.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed the cane toad sighting at the wetlands near Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach but said there had been no further sightings since it was first reported late last month.

They are now urging residents to stay vigilant and get on board with their citizen science program Toad Scan, which can help track movements of the feral pest across the country.

The program is also available as a free app for both iPhone and Android devices.

There have been numerous cane toad sightings on the Coffs Coast over the years and there are cane-toad eradication groups active in the neighbouring Clarence Valley LGA.

While they are yet to gain a foothold this far south, the number of NSW sightings prompted the Agriculture minister Adam Marshall to reiterate the importance of reporting any sightings.

“Cane toads are a serious biosecurity threat that can cause devastating impacts on communities, native wildlife, pets and ecosystems,” Mr Marshall said.

“The best way to control the cane toad is to report their presence and manage them responsibly when detected.

Cane toads are back out and about

“So, today I ask the Sydney, North Coast, South Coast and North West communities to help keep your regions safe by reporting any sightings to NSW Department of Primary Industries.”

Correct identification of the cane toad is also critical in preventing the accidental deaths of native frogs and people who are unsure of the species can look online at the Toad Scan website or contact the DPI helpline.

Sightings can be reported via Toad Scan or by through its helpline on 1800 680 244 or by completing the online form or emailing a photo of the face and details to invasive.species@dpi.nsw.gov.au.