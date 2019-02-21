Candidates asked what's the future of food

A STATE candidates farming forum will be held in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 27 to highlight the future of farming locally.

Hosted by Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) in conjunction with the Raw Food Hub, Kombu Wholefoods and Synchronicity Farm, the forum is asking state candidates what future they see for local farmers and the environment in which they grow their produce.

BEC spokesperson Wendy Firefly believes this is an opportunity for the community to question candidates ahead of the March state election and listen to industry leaders.

"Agriculture has been an important economic driver of employment for Coffs Harbour but we need to clarity from candidates about its future," Wendy said.

"Many in our community are concerned about land use conflict as a growing problem and we need the best solutions going forward. We need candidates to show how farming and rural living can live together."

Josh Allen from Synchronicity Farm says we have to develop farming initiatives that support the next generation farmer.

"Farming can be economically rewarding but we need to consider constraints to growing food such as climate change and an aging farming population," Josh said.

"This forum calls candidates to answer how they will make farming relevant to the next generation within a rapidly changing climate."

The forum will be held at Cavanbah Hall in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday the 27th from 7pm and represents the best chance for candidates to lay out their vision for our agricultural region for both the Coffs Harbour and Oxley electorates.