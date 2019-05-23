Candidate not taking the blame for dumped signs

John Worthing and Julie Burnie were disgusted to find Clive Palmer election how to vote leaflets and corflute poster boards dumped at bottle recycle bin depot at old Mastters building south Coffs. 23 MAY 2019

John Worthing and Julie Burnie were disgusted to find Clive Palmer election how to vote leaflets and corflute poster boards dumped at bottle recycle bin depot at old Mastters building south Coffs. 23 MAY 2019 TREVOR VEALE

ELECTION signs promoting the United Australia Party have today been found dumped at the Pacific Highway return and earn site, south of Coffs Harbour.

The brightly coloured fluted plastic signs and flyers were found piled up there on Thursday morning, but UAP Cowper candidate Lex Stewart says he knows nothing about it.

"A distressing number of our signs were stolen during the campaign so I can only assume it was done by those wishing to discredit us,” Mr Stewart said.

"I don't know Coffs Harbour that well but all of our volunteers have them stockpiled in their garages and I've said I will pick them up when I can.

"I also have many of them in my garage waiting to dispose of them properly.”

For a party espousing the desire to 'make Australia great again' there was outcry when it was revealed their signs were made in China.

"Manufacturing has been destroyed by both sides of politics over the last twenty to thirty years so we had no other choice.

"It was the same with our clothing and t-shirts as the clothing industry has also been destroyed by both sides of politics. It's alright if you want to place a small order but anything bigger you have to go overseas,” Mr Stewart said.

Despite not being elected he was delighted with the outcome of the election, which saw The Nationals Pat Conaghan reclaim the seat after the retirement of Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker.

"Clive had asked me to run but I said no, but when I heard Rob Oakeshott was standing I changed my mind,” Mr Stewart said.

"One of my primary objectives was to prevent Oakeshott being elected and that's what happened.”