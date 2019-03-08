Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Backlash after candidate endorses joke about 'hurting wife'

Alison Paterson
by
8th Mar 2019 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INDEPENDENT candidate has hit back after been called out on social media for posting a misogynist "joke" just before International Women's Day.

Greg Bennett, who is standing for the seat of Lismore in the forthcoming state election, shared a post in which a man infers he will injure his wife after she crashed his car.

Upon receiving backlash from the public Mr Bennett said he saw nothing wrong with the joke.

"This is political correctness gone wrong," he said.

A post shared by Greg Bennett on his Facebook profile.
A post shared by Greg Bennett on his Facebook profile. Jacqueline Munro

Mr Bennett commented on a post which appeared in the Allan Moffat Australian Legend Facebook page.

After the post appeared on a popular Lismore Facebook page on Friday morning, the site's administrator Mark Bailey offered Mr Bennett some advice: "During an election campaign it is probably not a good idea to let everyone know that you're a misogynist," he posted.

"If you really find it funny to make jokes about women drivers you should probably choose one of the other 364 days of the year that is not International Women's Day.

"Generally the accepted rule in politics is that if you make jokes about other people then you run the risk that people will realise that the only joke is you."

According to data collected by White Ribbon Australia, around one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.

On March 7, 2019, the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released data which showed an estimated 17 per cent of Australian women aged 18 years and over (or 1.6 million women) had experienced violence by a partner since the ages of 15 years.

Mr Bennett said he thought it "another example where people are trying to make something out of nothing and I think this pretty poor form."

"This was a discussion between my wife and I because she was driving my car which is the same model as the one in the post and it appeared on my private Facebook account."

candidate for lismore domestic violence editors picks greg bennett northern rivers politics state election
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS in relation to dangerous goods.

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:24 PM
    Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    premium_icon Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    News Locals fear Hearnes Lakes is dying a death by a thousand cuts

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:15 PM
    A $50-million package for the Waterfall Way

    premium_icon A $50-million package for the Waterfall Way

    News Plan would incorporate overtaking lanes

    Coffs Coast honours its women of the year

    Coffs Coast honours its women of the year

    News Numbers in the 'UCanDo' classes now exceed 460 women.