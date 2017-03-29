Cancer survivor Tim ready for Relay

PROUD PARTICIPANT: Cancer survivor Tim Richmond will take part in Coffs Coast Relay for Life 2017.

PARTICIPATING in this year's Coffs Coast Relay for Life, Tim Richmond will run for those he has met along his cancer journey and for those who can no longer relay for themselves.

Mr Richmond was diagnosed with lymphatic Hodgkin's when he was 11 years old.

"I remember telling my mum about some lumps I could feel in my neck. Having had my older brother go through cancer years prior, mum quickly got me to the doctor,” he said.

"I had a barrage of tests over a couple of weeks and had a tumour cut out.

"I remember sitting next to my mum when she got the call that I had lymphatic Hodgkin's.

"I went through chemotheraphy and suffered all the usual side effects but eventually made a full recovery.”

With both he and his brother surviving cancer, Mr Richmond is now part of the organising committee for the Coffs Coast Relay for Life.

"I believe the sooner we can be free of cancer, the better.”

Funds raised at the relay support local services such as the Transport to Treatment, which is helping patients get to medical appointments, subsidises accommodation for patients at Shearwater Lodge and provides vital financial support.

Cancer Council NSW is 97% community funded.

To take part in the relay this year click here.