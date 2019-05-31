Cancer survival rates improve on the coast

THE State's cancer report card shows survival and treatment are improving on the Mid North Coast

The state's latest cancer report card, released today, shows the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) continues to make important improvements in cancer outcomes.

The Cancer control in NSW: Statewide report 2018 by the Cancer Institute NSW shows patients on the Mid North Coast continue to receive world's best-practice cancer treatments and have some of the most positive experiences of cancer care in the state.

Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said lessening the impact of cancer on people in NSW remains a top priority and is being achieved in vital ways.

"In 2019, more than 1864 people on the Mid North Coast will be told they have cancer and there will be more than 641cancer deaths. However, survival has continued to improve for most cancers, as has the number of people taking part in life-saving cancer screening," Mr Dowrick said.

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) centres at Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie are once again rated very highly by patients - with both sites rated in the top three in NSW in terms of patient satisfaction for treatment and service.

Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Coffs Harbour MNCLHD

Port Macquarie MNCCI rates the highest in the state (95% of patients) for a radiotherapy regimen, known as hypofractionation, which is recommended internationally as the standard of care for women with early-stage breast cancer who have breast-conserving surgery.

"Our clinicians and staff provide excellent care at our two cancer centres on the Mid North Coast. They are highly-skilled, compassionate and caring and that is reflected in our patients' survey responses," Mr Dowrick said.

The Cancer control in NSW: Statewide report 2018 is one product of the Cancer Institute NSW's Reporting for Better Cancer Outcomes program, which analyses and reports on key cancer control indicators.

Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW Professor David Currow said every local health district across the state was working towards reducing the impact of cancer.

"There is still much work to do in reducing unwarranted variation in cancer care and outcomes. The Cancer Institute NSW will be working with local health services to build on these findings and improve the cancer care, support and information we provide," Professor Currow said.

"Improving cancer outcomes is a critical undertaking that we're pursuing in partnership with clinicians, researchers and policy makers. This is a team effort across the entire health sector, both government and non-government, to ensure people with cancer receive the best care no matter where they live and where they are treated."

The Mid North Coast Local Health District spends around $23 million each year on cancer services across the district.