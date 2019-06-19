Cancer clinic technology leading the way

The Mid North Coast Cancer Institute's Smarter, Safer Vitals Monitoring project, a Coffs Harbour campus initiative supported by Rotary and the Coffs Coast community, won two major awards at the MNCLHD's 2019 Health Innovation Awards. Pictured are Tara Whelan, Sue Westgarth, Nursing and Service Development Manager Jill Harrington and Brad Kay. The team is pictured with the Chief Executive of the Clinical Excellence Commission, Carrie Marr.

TO most people, an electronic medical recording system might not sound like much but to patients and staff, it's an important and innovative change.

The Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) is the first cancer centre in the world to use technology to interface and integrate its vital signs monitors with an oncology-specific electronic medical records system and have been awarded.

The project was embraced by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak which launched a community appeal to fund 10 new vital signs monitors capable of being integrated into the new wireless technology.

The monitors records patient observations, such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, to a central data base. Each machine is worth $8,800.

At the Mid North Coast Local Health District's 2019 Health Innovation Awards, the Smarter, Safer Vitals Monitoring program took the top honour in the Patient Safety First category and earned the prestigious Agency for Clinical Innovation award.

The project has been so successful, the system is now being rolled out in Port Macquarie, Grafton, Lismore and Tweed Heads Oncology Units with other cancer centres and metropolitan hospitals also interested in adopting the technology.

MNCCI's Nursing and Service Delivery Manager Jill Harrington said the system has eliminated transcriptions errors, improved nursing and clinical staff efficiency and provides 'real time' data to assist doctors in their decision-making.

Importantly, the system also saves valuable time previously taken in transcription duties carried out by nurses, who are now spending that time with their patients.

"There's no doubt, this project has been a challenge but it's delivering results for our patients and staff, and being rolled out at other cancer centres," Ms Harrington said.

"It's taken a lot of work to bring together technical experts from Asia and the United States to work with our team in bringing what was an idea just three years ago to fruition.

"If the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak had not taken a lead in partnering with us in the project, and bringing other clubs and individuals on board, we may not have been able to deliver this world-first project at all.

"We are delighted to have earned two major honours at the awards night, but really feel the awards are justly shared with the Rotary Clubs of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, Coffs City, Coffs Harbour South and the Prostate Support Group, as well as an individual benefactor, Linda Kirkwood," Ms Harrington said.