CANCELLED: Beloved Coffs Coast events washed out

After nearly a year of Coffs’ iconic events falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, another annual favourite has been cancelled.

This time, though, it’s because of a La Nina weather pattern – which has resulted in an exceptionally wet summer on the Coffs Coast.

The Annual Pink Silks Trust Race Day, due to take place on Sunday January 10, was cancelled due to the bad weather.

Racing NSW announced the races would be abandoned due to the condition of the track.

“Approx 130ml of rain has fallen in the past five days and Racing NSW Stewards deemed the track unfit for racing,” a statement read.

The colourful charity race day which sees thousands of locals dress up in pink for a good cause has instead been postponed until 2022.

The event has been running annually since 2007, and after thirteen years it had resulted in the Pink Silks Trust raising over $1-million to support local women battling cancer.

The charity runs several events throughout the year to support the cause, including the Pink Silks Charity Golf Day.

It traditionally runs prior to the big day of racing but unfortunately this year the Golf Day was also cancelled due to the wet conditions.

All tickets for the race day have been refunded.

The race day was not the only event cancelled due to bad weather over the weekend, with monthly Coffs Coast foodie market Street Eats @ The Jetty being forced to postpone for a second time.

The family-friendly market held at the jetty foreshores was scheduled to take place on January 2, however due to the rain it was postponed to January 9.

With the wet weather not letting up over the weekend, it has been postponed once again to January 16.

Street Eats @ The Jetty has been postponed for a second time.

The monthly Bellingen Artisans Market was also scheduled to take place over the weekend, but was cancelled due to Bellingen Showground being waterlogged.

Organisers however embraced the fact that the region was receiving some much-needed rain, considering last summer’s devastating bushfires.

“While we are very disappointed that we’ve had to cancel another Artisans Market due to wet weather, we are so happy to see our rivers and forests are getting the rejuvenation they desperately needed,” organisers said.

An Artisans Market was originally scheduled to take place in December, however it was postponed to January due to flooding.

The next Artisans Market is due to take place on June 12.

The Coffs Coast is forecast to receive a break from the wet weather over the next few days. As of 10am, January 11, a high chance of showers is forecast from next weekend, with a high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm on January 16.