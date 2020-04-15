Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

More Stories

canberra coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Berry group welcomes compliance to uncover water theft

        premium_icon Berry group welcomes compliance to uncover water theft

        News Berry industry group welcomes findings but says compliance was a targeted action.

        Beattie’s gamble pays off as La Miska takes the cake

        premium_icon Beattie’s gamble pays off as La Miska takes the cake

        Horses Schmidt was sceptical, but the bargain buy is starting to show its true worth after...

        Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        premium_icon Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        News Alocal mayor is calling for more support from the State and Feds.