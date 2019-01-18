Menu
Parliamane House, Canberra. Souce: Supplied
Canberra jolted by earthquake

18th Jan 2019 11:21 AM
AN earthquake measuring 3.1 on the richter scale has hit Canberra.

The quake hit about 10:05am in Canberra's northern suburbs, at a depth of 10km. There are no reports of damage.


Geoscience Australia has said it has already received almost 200 reports from residents who felt it in the region. The quake comes as Canberra experiences a recording-breaking heatwave and is slated for a fourth consecutive day above 40C.

 

More to come ...

