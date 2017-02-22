27°
Wendy Andrews
| 22nd Feb 2017 12:53 PM
ON THE Coffs Coast we know how to show community spirit. Many people put they hand up every month to help out local charities and aid agencies. Do you have a spare few hours on a regular basis? Can you lend a hand?

Ranging from helping in opportunity shops to being a companion for the elderly or cleaning up our beaches; the diversity of volunteering offers plenty of choice in how you give back to the community.

Volunteers needed for the Anglican Op Shop in Orara St, Urunga. If you can spare a few hours a fortnight or monthly please contact Joyce Tarrant 6655 6154

Uniting Coffs Harbour welcomes volunteers interested in sharing skills and giving back. Working within our families, children and young people programs opportunities exist for volunteer mini-bus drivers (C class licence) and playgroup assistants. Details 6659 2800 or unitingcoffsharbour@uniting.org

Sawtell Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers. Can you spare some time Monday, Wednesday, Thursday or a Friday? Drop into 25 Elizabeth St, Sawtell or call 6653 3298 to learn more.

Red Cross Playscheme at Coffs Harbour Children's Ward needs volunteers. For 2 days per month be part of a team who read to or play with kids to give the parents a short break. More info Jill 0410 956 787

Volunteers needed at Salvos Family Store Coffs Harbour. Salvation Army delivers financial and welfare programs supporting families that build stronger, healthier and happy communities across the region. As a volunteer you will help build your community and transform lives. Please call 6650 0310

Royal Far West Op Shop needs volunteers to assist with sales, sorting and more. The shop also needs donations of clean clothing, towels in any condition, ornaments, jewellery, wool and other craft supplies, linen and plastic food containers. Call into the shop or phone 0409 289 533

Waratah Respite Services, centre-based day program for frail aged persons, adults with disabilities and memory loss. Volunteers to assist with daily activities. 6648 3610.

Park Beach Dunecare. To volunteer and for details of weekly work sites and times contact 6652 5940 or 6699 2513

Camp Quality creates a better life for kids living with cancer. Volunteers needed to assist with fund raising. 6651 4486 or melissa.bell@campquality.org.au

Community Visitors Scheme seeks men and women interested in offering ongoing friendship to older residents in aged care facilities for an hour weekly. You will be matched to one resident for a chat, walk in the gardens, or out for a drive. Your weekly visit can make a big difference. 6648 3662.

Friends of the Botanic Garden. New helpers, especially guides, to keep the garden functioning. If you can spare a few hours from time to time call Kaye 0413 553 218.

Riding for the Disabled volunteer for rostered teams. If you enjoy moderate exercise working with friendly volunteers and riders and have time on Tuesdays, 6653 4301. No experience needed

Westpac Rescue Helicopter needs volunteers for their op shop and raffle tables. Call into Op shop Scarba St, Coffs Harbour (next to R & R Carpets) or 6650 0591

REAP Coffs Harbour rescues food, which would otherwise go to landfill and redistributes it to local charities. Volunteers needed to pick-up and drop-off donated food around town. Own vehicle required. Julie 0421 430 175.

Loaves & Fishes Foodstore seek volunteers shifts am or pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Wayne 0408 298 899 or Russell 0413 182 053

The Royal Far West Children's Charity Op shop, corner Moonee and West High Sts, Coffs Harbour needs volunteers. 6651 6747 please leave name and number.

Men of all ages needed to volunteer for the MENtors project, Coffs Neighbourhood Cte Thursday mornings. Mentors support men who are going through difficult times. John 0419 258 023 or 6648 3694.

NSW Justices Assoc. Coffs Harbour & District Support Group Community Help Desks. If you are a Justice of the Peace & member of the NSW Justices Assoc and can give three hours a week to our help desks at local shopping centres. 6653 2424

Vinnies Volunteer op shop Coffs Harbour. If you can spare a half or full day once a week, call in and introduce yourself. Info Joan or Helen 6652 3003 or at 6 Scarba St

Right at Home provides assistance to frail aged or younger people with disabilities, with a variety of tasks including shopping, bill paying, getting to and from appointments, individual social outings or friendly home visit. A few hours can make such a difference. Learn new skills, regular training and support. Travel/out of pocket expenses reimbursed. Coffs Harbour 6648 3651, Woolgoolga 6654 7221.

Coffs Harbour Red Cross seeks volunteers. If you are interested call Alison 6654 3785 AH or email nashar1@bigpond.com

Animal lovers needed to volunteer at Happy Paws Haven, any time, any day (open 7 days) Call Sally 6644 9936 or 0419 404 706. This not for profit charity cares and re-homes cats and dogs wanting a forever home.

Voluntary musicians wanted on the second Sunday each month for a fun afternoon at Red Rock. Own instrument needed. 0417 874 648

Coffs Harbour branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society needs volunteers to help out with fund raising activities. Helen 6651 2505 or 0407 287200.

Coffs City Mission seeks volunteers for sorting goods and to serve in their Murdock St shop. Join a positive friendly team helping the community. 6652 6282

Legacy Op Shop at 2 Scarba St, Coffs Harbour needs volunteers, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Men, women and work for the dole people are welcome. Give us a day or half day and join a happy group supporting Legacy. Call into the shop 9am-3pm or Saturday 9am-11.30am, for application form. 6651 9669.

Smith Family Store Coffs Harbour seeks volunteers for the store at 66-68 City Centre Mall, Park Ave. To volunteer contact Annmarie 6652 9460 or visit the store for more information.

Lifeline North Coast (NSW) needs shop and warehouse volunteers, Links Centre premises on Hi-Tech Dr. Couple of hours or a full day each week. 6658 3287 or 6658 5044

Want to volunteer in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen or Nambucca areas for an amazing variety of positions? Get to know your community. Contact Volunteering Coffs Harbour on 6648 3660 for appointment.

Sawtell Meals On Wheels seeks enthusiastic volunteers for their kitchen on Mondays and Wednesday from 7am to 11am. Contact 6653 3298 or visit 25 Elizabeth St.

Jetty Dunecare Group. Few hours on Tuesday or Saturday mornings to weed mulch and pick up rubbish in the Jetty Foreshores. All welcome. 6652 4389.

Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to the rescue of orphaned and injured native wildlife. To volunteer visit wildliferescue.net.au or call 6699 3565.

Local Partners

Can you lend a hand?

