Can you reunite this little boy with his missing blanket?

WE'VE all had a moment during our childhood where we've lost a sentimental item.
For some, that special something has never been returned to them.
A Melbourne mother visiting Cairns hopes to change that by reuniting her son's favourite blanket with six-year old Kaleb Howell.
The blanket's design is based around the main character from the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Mother Jodie Winterton said the blanket has been with Kaleb since he was born.
"It's quite sentimental to him," Ms Winterton said.
"I'm hoping someone will do the right thing and hand it back."
The blanket was given to Kaleb's by his aunt and has been by his bedside since.
"There's a really special connection there too," Ms Winterton said.
"It just goes with him everywhere."
She is surprised at how the blanket disappeared considering it has never left Kaleb's eyesight for six years.
"He's normally glued to it so I'm assuming he's put it down somewhere," she said.
She has contacted Cairns Airport and their car hire company, and praises them for their professionalism in handling her situation.
"They've all been amazing," she said.
"They've even called me back when they've checked their logs.
"I'm just hoping someone didn't just chuck it at the bin."
She has left no stone unturned, turning to local lost and found Facebook pages and using every means to locate the blanket.
While she admits it's just a material item, she worries how her son will react when they return back to Melbourne.
"At least I can say to my son that I have tried really hard (to find it)," Ms Winterton said.
If you have seen the blanket or have it, please contact Jodie Winterton on 0411 290 295.