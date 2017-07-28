Can you help police track down these people?

COFFS Clarence police have released mugshots of two people who are wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police are appealing to the public for information to locate:
Callum McIvor, 38, who is wanted on one outstanding warrant relating to supply of a prohibited drug.
Police said McIvor is known to frequent the North Coast.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 195cm-200cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.
Police urge anyone with information to come forward.
Police are also appealing to locate Tahlia Purnell, 25, who is wanted on two outstanding warrants relating to the supply of a prohibited drug and shoplifting.
She is known to frequent the North Coast.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm-170cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and brown eyes.