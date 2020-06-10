Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Can you help a local football club return to the pitch?

10th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN NSW Football has issued a call for volunteers to assist local clubs as the start of the junior football season fast approaches.

With the social restrictions put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic easing, community sport for both children and adults is allowed to resume across NSW from Wednesday, July 1.

But for North Coast Football clubs to make the revised 2020 season a successful one they need more help from parents, senior players and the community.

"Unfortunately due to the delay COVID-19 caused and the resulting extra activities which need to occur, clubs need more parents to step up and dedicate whatever time they can to assist," NNSWF CEO David Eland said.

Junior football competitions return in July.
Junior football competitions return in July. Sam Flanagan

Buy Now

"We have more than 8000 volunteers across northern NSW and they do a fabulous job. Our game wouldn't exist without them.

"But football is going to be different this season and for clubs to be able to get back on the pitch and prosper they are going to need extra hands on deck.

"There are jobs everyone can do to help, whether it be packing down fields, directing people and/or cars, helping to communicate to other players and families or just encouraging good hygiene."

North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward.
North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward. Trevor Veale

North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward said several thousand players have registered to play in local competitions.

He credited clubs for planning around the three month long interruption to football caused by COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Club presidents, secretaries and other committee members have been tireless in working with NCF, coaches and managers on keeping it all together during this challenging period. It has been a great team effort," he said.

Clubs returned to training on May 27 with groups of up to 10 players completing non-contact drills.

The State Government today sanctioned the return of senior community football after previously announcing that junior football could return to pitches across NSW in July.  

coffs coast competition covid-19 football north coast football northern nsw football return soccer
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Beautiful babies of the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon GALLERY: Beautiful babies of the Coffs Coast

        News The Coffs Coast Advocate has once again had an amazing response to our monthly Beautiful Babies segment. See the photos here.

        GREEN LIGHT: Return date decided for senior sport

        premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Return date decided for senior sport

        Sport All sports have been given approval to make an imminent return

        Holiday bookings pick up as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        premium_icon Holiday bookings pick up as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        News Holiday park bookings picking up since lockdown.

        Motorist behaviour praised over long weekend despite arrests

        premium_icon Motorist behaviour praised over long weekend despite arrests

        Crime Police praise behaviour of majority of drivers over long weekend despite some...