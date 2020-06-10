Can you help a local football club return to the pitch?

NORTHERN NSW Football has issued a call for volunteers to assist local clubs as the start of the junior football season fast approaches.



With the social restrictions put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic easing, community sport for both children and adults is allowed to resume across NSW from Wednesday, July 1.



But for North Coast Football clubs to make the revised 2020 season a successful one they need more help from parents, senior players and the community.

"Unfortunately due to the delay COVID-19 caused and the resulting extra activities which need to occur, clubs need more parents to step up and dedicate whatever time they can to assist," NNSWF CEO David Eland said.

"We have more than 8000 volunteers across northern NSW and they do a fabulous job. Our game wouldn't exist without them.

"But football is going to be different this season and for clubs to be able to get back on the pitch and prosper they are going to need extra hands on deck.



"There are jobs everyone can do to help, whether it be packing down fields, directing people and/or cars, helping to communicate to other players and families or just encouraging good hygiene."

North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward. Trevor Veale

North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward said several thousand players have registered to play in local competitions.

He credited clubs for planning around the three month long interruption to football caused by COVID-19 pandemic.



"Club presidents, secretaries and other committee members have been tireless in working with NCF, coaches and managers on keeping it all together during this challenging period. It has been a great team effort," he said.

Clubs returned to training on May 27 with groups of up to 10 players completing non-contact drills.

The State Government today sanctioned the return of senior community football after previously announcing that junior football could return to pitches across NSW in July.