Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Premium Content Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Health A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and other defensive tools.

        LOOK INSIDE: Piece of Orara Valley paradise up for sale

        Premium Content LOOK INSIDE: Piece of Orara Valley paradise up for sale

        Property One of the region’s most unique accommodation offerings, Friday Creek Retreat, has...

        Child allegedly ‘choked’ by dad in violent public assault

        Premium Content Child allegedly ‘choked’ by dad in violent public assault

        News Dad charged over alleged assault of kids outside Coffs restaurant.

        Audit finds doctors not washing hands properly

        Premium Content Audit finds doctors not washing hands properly

        Health Where doctors are missing hand washing benchmarks