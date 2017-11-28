Menu
Can sunshine really get more money at auction?

Choose your auction day wisely
Melissa Martin
by

THE time of year you choose to auction your home could have an impact on the price you achieve.

A University of Technology Sydney research team has found sunny days predict higher house prices at auctions, but rain and long weekends bring buyers a discount.

"Weather is known to affect mood, and some studies have shown a link between the weather and stock prices, so we decided to look at weather and house prices,” senior lecturer in finance at UTS Business School Dr Adrian Lee said.

The study examined data from auctions and private sales between 2000 and 2014. They compared this with corresponding Bureau of Meteorology information, including temperature, rainfall and solar exposure, as well as consumer sentiment survey data.

They found that for auctions, but not private sales, a sunny day increased the price by 0.974%. Warmer days also achieved a higher auction price than cooler days - a 10-degree higher maximum temperature resulted in a 0.635% increase.

Rain, however, appeared to dampen enthusiasm, resulting in 0.174% lower prices at auction than on a clear day

"Houses are not priced rationally. The price is partly driven by people's feelings, particularly at auctions. So if you are buying or selling a house, it is good to be aware of these influences,” Dr Lee said.

