CAMPING CANNED: Tossers and trespassers to blame for site closures

FREE camping at Copmanhurst and Lilydale will soon come to an end after multiple complaints were made to Crown Lands.

In recent months, residents have discovered several makeshift campsites with high volumes of rubbish left behind.

It's understood some individuals and groups have also trespassed onto private property to set up a campsite.

"The department has been made aware of complaints about inappropriate vehicle camping and other anti-social behaviour including littering and rubbish dumping at the reserve," a Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands spokesperson said.

"We will work with Clarence Valley Council to undertake compliance action to deal with any unauthorised camping."

Illegal dumping has been an issue that has contributed to camping being banned at reserves at Lilydale and Copmanhurst.

In the meantime, Clarence Valley councillor Debrah Novak said in a social media post that Crown Lands "intend to decommission the camping reserve at Lilydale and Copmanhurst and return it back to a public recreation reserve".

"They have identified they don't have the available resources to monitor or enforce the compliance matters related to the toilets (no disability access) or the camping," she said.

"The volume of complaints made it very clear the community would not put up with the volume of rubbish or anti-social behaviour being generated on a regular basis."