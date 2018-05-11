Campfire songs with Chambers

JOIN Kasey Chambers by the campfire for a musical journey through the stories of places, people, cultures and sounds that have inspired one of Australia's most revered performers.

Be part of this intimate acoustic experience enjoying songs new and old that have shaped Kasey's rich and unique life travelling thru the vast lands of Australia, America and Africa.

Playing songs from her new album Campfire and all her much-loved songs from way back to the The Captain and Barricades and Brickwalls days up until now.

Don't miss a very special evening of music and stories with Kasey and the Fireside Disciples.

"Campfire is an album I have wanted to make my whole life and represents the connection I've had to the different lands and cultures throughout my life that have influenced me the most. I have taken all of those experiences and put them into songs and sounds for Campfire. Join us for a very special evening of music and stories of the places, people, cultures and sounds that I would like to share with you all around my Campfire.”

"Everyone sing 'round the campfire... where the song of the Curlew awaits....

And dance with me under the moonlight until the morning breaks”

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, May 24 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au