GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Lisa Campbell of Australia competes in the Women's Pole Vault final during athletics on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Commonwealth Games

Campbell cops tough knock during her Games debut

Tom Threadingham
by
13th Apr 2018 10:26 PM

TRACK and FIELD: Sunshine Coast-trained pole vaulter Lisa Campbell fell short of her top mark, to bow out of the Commonwealth Games on Friday night.

And Campbell will likely bear the scars of her experience for days to come.

The 25-year-old began her leaps at the 4m mark during her debut on the Gold Coast and had a shaky start, failing her first attempt.

She was quick to progress to the next level after clearing her second attempt.

However, despite her personal best being 4.25m, Campbell was stumped by the 4.15m height at Carrara Stadium and couldn't find her way over the bar.

She failed her first attempt at the height and even after copping a tough knock to the head on her next leap, which left a nasty lump on her forehead, ploughed on for a third and final attempt.

But it wasn't enough.

Campbell, who trains under Ray Boyd at the University of the Sunshine Coast, finished the competition in 11th.

