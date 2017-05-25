21°
Campaign to strengthen Cancer Unit underway

Jasmine Minhas
| 25th May 2017 11:30 AM
Oncology Nurse Unit Nurse Manager Jill Harrington and Prostate Support Group members Bruce Robertson and Tony Lawlor.
Oncology Nurse Unit Nurse Manager Jill Harrington and Prostate Support Group members Bruce Robertson and Tony Lawlor. Contributed

A CAMPAIGN is underway to donate ten new vital signs monitors to Coffs Harbour's Cancer Unit as part of a project to improve patient care through technology.

The Coffs Harbour Prostate Cancer Support Group has purchased a second machine just a month after the first was donated by Rotary Club of South Coffs Harbour.

The campaign, initiated by Rotary, aims to raise $88,000 for 10 vital signs monitors in order to directly benefit men receiving treatment for prostate cancer, as well as other radiotherapy patients.

"We are very lucky to have this world-class cancer facility,” said Prostate Cancer Support Group spokesman Bruce Robertson.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer some years ago, I had to go to Sydney. Being away from home, from your support network, makes it far more difficut.

"We need to count our blessings that we now have this fantastic world-class facility here in Coffs.”

The support group meets up at 5pm on the third Thursday of each month at Park Beach Bowls Club.

"We are a support group in the true sense. We're not medical specialists and don't advise new members about medical issues - we listen and share our experiences to help those newly diagnosed understand their choices and to have confidence to make informed decisions,” Mr Robertson said.

The Cancer Unit's Deputy Chief Radiation Therapist Kirsty Turnbull thanked the support group for its generous donation.

"Our team at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute is very excited about the new monitors and how they will help us to better support our patients. New technology and connectivity improves the way we collect and analyse information, and that's great news for patients,” Ms Turnbull said.

The Vital Signs Monitors campaign is being coordinated by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  mid north coast cancer institute prostate cancer support group rotary club

