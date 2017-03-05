Campaign to remember fallen at Pozieres recognised

A LOCAL couple which was awarded the French Legion of Honour for their work commemorating the World War 1 battle of Pozieres has been recognised in Parliament House.

The honour awarded to Barry and Von Gracey was raised this week when Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker used a Parliamentary statement this week to congratulate the Coffs Harbour couple.

"Barry and Von Gracie have dedicated themselves to keeping alive the memory of the Australian soldiers who so bravely fought at Pozieres in France," Mr Hartsuyker said in Parliament's Federation Chamber.

"I have been to Pozieres. Today it is a simple, peaceful French village, but 101 years ago it was the scene of one of the bloodiest battles ever fought by Australian diggers."

The Gracey's have spent more than a decade campaigning to create a memorial garden in Pozieres in memory of the 6,848 Australian soldiers killed at Pozieres and the more than 23,000 casualties.

"I recently presented Barry and Von with a Federal Member's Award to locally recognise their achievements at a small ceremony in my office in Coffs Harbour, and I congratulate them again on being recognised by the French Government for their efforts," Mr Hartsuyker said.

When Mr and Mrs Gracey were awarded the French Legion of Honour by the French government, they are believed to be the first couple to jointly receive the honour since it was introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802