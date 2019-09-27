Camp Wallaby's tragic downfall and what it looks like now

WHAT A CHANGE: The great Stephen Larkham in action at Camp Wallaby (left) and what the field looks like these days.

THE Wallabies are currently in the middle of their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign, but what happened to the elite training centre they used to call home?

It was once a field as lush as Wembley Stadium which housed not only the Wallabies, but the NSW Blues, Sydney Swans and Manly Sea Eagles at different times.

But now the elite training centre across the highway from Pacific Bay Resort is a shadow of its former self, with sources telling the Advocate it is nothing more than accommodation for blueberry pickers.

The site hasn't been utilised by a professional sporting club since the Swans trained there in the pre-season of 2017.

It's believed the current owner of the training centre and the team from Pacific Bay Resort haven't been able to come to a deal which suits both parties to bring sporting sides to the precinct.

The below photo was contributed to the Advocate and shows the once manicured lawns are now hit with a ride-on mower as the goalposts deteriorate.

This is what the once elite training facility currently looks like.

It's a far cry from the golden era of the facility, when the Wallabies used the base to prepare for Bledisloe Cup victories in the early 2000's and the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

The Advocate recently fielded a call from a representative of a company who runs elite rugby union training facilities in both Brisbane and Sydney asking on the current state of both Camp Wallaby and the area around C.ex International Stadium.

It's believed the man was interested in establishing a similar set-up on the Coffs Coast, but it's unknown at this stage whether he was able to broker a deal with the private owner of Camp Wallaby.

The failure for any agreements to materialise at the venue in nearly three years is a real shame for sporting fans on the Coffs Coast, who enjoyed a great run of quality organisations calling our region home.

As a walk down memory lane, here's some shots of the Wallabies from 2003 as they prepared for the Rugby World Cup at the once highly-regarded centre.