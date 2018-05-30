Camp Quality - Just Joking

IN A first for Camp Quality Coffs Harbour, it will be hosting a Just Joking Comedy Night.

The show will feature a line-up of both national and international comedians not yet seen on the Coffs Coast.

From witty one-liners to tall stories and quirky tales, comedians will be giving their all to raise money for children living with cancer in the Coffs Coast region.

This year's show will feature a star-studded line-up with something for everyone with the evening to be hosted by local breakfast radio team AB and Ben from HIT105.5FM.

The headline act and special guest speaker will be the hilarious Cam Knight.

BULLETPROOF: Kate Burch. Alan Moyle

An actor and stand-up comedian for the past 16 years, Cam has co-hosted the new show on Channel 9 called Unreal Estate.

He has also regularly appeared on Today, co-hosted Studio 10 on Channel 10 and can be heard as a weekly co-host on Triple M's Merrickville and The Weekenders with Dan Gianane in Sydney.

Mixing it up this year, the show will also feature Melbourne's Katie Burch.

Katie is one of the most booked comedians in the country, with a dry, bullet-proof approach and side-splitting material. She has a style of comedy that is unique and flowing with a deft charm that leaves audiences raving about her.

The final act to grace the stage will have you off your seats in stitches with his no-nonsense one liners, Australia's very own Luke Heggie.

Luke Heggie.

Luke rapidly gained momentum into the comedy world by winning Melbourne's International Comedy Festival's 2010 Raw Comedy and jetting off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Camp Quality Comedy Show would not be possible without the support of Camp Quality's major sponsors C.ex Coffs, Unreal Estate, Park Beach Plaza, Crowe Horwath, Mike Blewitt Ford and Couper Lawyers.

All the funds raised from the event will go towards supporting local children up to 13 years living with cancer and their families through Camp Quality's programs and services.

SAVE THE DATE: June 9, C.ex Coffs, tickets at club now.