’My own f***ing teammate’: Waters slams Mostert

CAMERON Waters slammed his own teammate as "dumb" after friendly fire took him out of the Bathurst 1000.

Waters became Mount Panorama's first victim of 2018 after his Tickford Racing teammate Chaz Mostert sent him into the concrete wall at Forrest's Elbow on lap 22.

A clearly agitated Waters pulled no punches when asked about his fellow Ford flyer ending his Bathurst dream early Sunday afternoon.

"It was pretty dumb,'' Waters said.

"It was less than 30 laps into the race. It was pretty ordinary from Chaz.''

Waters was then overheard attacking Mostert when speaking to his co-driver David Russell.

"I got done by my own f***ing teammate,'' Waters said.

"That is the second time in two years.''

Mostert tapped Waters while turning through Forrest's Elbow with the glance sending him into a wall.

The impact caused enough damage to force the Ford driver back to the pits for repairs.

Waters was also involved in an incident with Mostert at last year's Bathurst 1000.

Mostert apologised for causing the crash and starting the all-Ford feud after completing his first stint.

"It was really bad for the team,'' Mostert said.

Cameron Waters drives the #6 Monster Energy Racing Ford Falcon FGX

"He came out on a new set of tyres and it looked like there was a big gap there so I tried to go down the inside. I went but ran out of room. It wasn't intentional. I wish I could take it all back but I can't. It certainly isn't a good thing for the team.''

Waters was able to resume the race following repairs but the Falcon pilot was 12 laps down when he rejoined the field.

Mostert continued his day of bump and grind when he hit Holden driver Scott Pye in a similar collision.