‘I didn’t mean to run over my brother’

A FINANCIAL adviser who was charged with running over his younger brother with his car at an engagement party has been acquitted following a two-day trial.

Cameron Kelly, 41, faced trial in the Southport District Court yesterday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Kelly was accused of dangerously driving his black, turbo charged BMW coupe into his groom-to-be brother James Kelly, 34, breaking bones in his arm and leg at 11.30pm on October 1, 2016.

Cameron Kelly, 41, at court on Monday. Pic: Glenn Hampson.

The court heard it followed a series of confrontations involving relatives at the party on Alawara Drive in Tallai.

Yesterday Mr Kelly wept in court as his recorded police interview, which was given hours after his brother was hospitalised, was played in court.

"What would you say if (James) was here now?" Senior Constable Daniel Hubbard asked Kelly in the recording.

Mr Kelly responded: "'I love ya, what were you doing on the road?'

"I did not accelerate to hit my brother. I was so upset I wanted to go home. My intention was to go home."

Mr Kelly said it seemed as though the entire engagement party turned on him and he was involved in multiple physical confrontations.

"The whole party turned on me," Mr Kelly said.

Late yesterday afternoon a jury of four men and eight women found prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Kelly drove dangerously.

Outside court, Mr Kelly's solicitor, Glen Mylne, said his client was relieved about being acquitted and was concerned about his brother.

"He hopes to reconcile with his family," Mr Mylne said.