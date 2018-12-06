Cameron Frewer's accused killer charged with drug driving

Cameron Frewer died when he was hit by a utility on Caloundra Rd on November 5.

POLICE investigating the death of Cameron Frewer at Caloundra last month have today charged a 43-year-old man with dangerous driving.

It will be alleged a utility collided with a bicycle on Caloundra Rd about 6am on November 5.

Mr Frewer, a 44-year-old man from Little Mountain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the forensic crash unit today charged a 43-year-old Warana man with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and drug driving.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 14.